Woman assaulted in central Modesto dies, no arrests made, police say

MODESTO - An investigation is underway after a woman was assaulted and died at the hospital Friday night in Modesto, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to northbound Highway 99 offramp at 6th Street for a report of a possible hit-and-run.

But when officers arrived, they said they found a woman injured and determined she was assaulted. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, police said.

The suspects in the assault took off from the scene and there was no information about them.

The Modesto Police Department's violent crimes unit took over the investigation, which police said is in the early stages.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at (209) 342-9162.