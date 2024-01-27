Watch CBS News
Woman arrested for DUI in head-on crash that killed 1, injured another near Yuba City

SUTTER COUNTY - A woman was arrested for DUI after a head-on crash killed one person and injured another Saturday afternoon in Sutter County, the CHP Yuba-Sutter said. 

The crash happened on Geroge Washington Boulevard, south of Lincoln Road Saturday afternoon. 

The CHP said a 38-year-old Yuba City woman was driving a white Honda Accord when she crossed directly in front of a blue Mazda 3, leading to a head-on crash.

A passenger in the Mazda was taken to UC Davis where they were pronounced dead, officers said. The driver was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown. 

The Yuba City woman was the only person in the Accord. The CHP said she showed signs that she was drunk, leading to her being arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury. 

The identification of the passenger who died has not been released. 

First published on January 27, 2024 / 6:19 PM PST

