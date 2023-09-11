Woman allegedly steals backpack from locker room on Placer High campus

AUBURN - Placer High administration is stepping up its security efforts after a non-student recently came to the campus, walked into a student locker room, and stole a backpack.

According to a statement from the school, on Tuesday at around 4 p.m., the school's administration was told that a student's backpack was stolen from the girls' locker room during the 5th period. The student's family and the Auburn Police Department were able to track down the belongings and the alleged thief, who was arrested.

The administration viewed footage taken of campus on the date of the theft and confirmed that the woman who was found with the student's backpack had trespassed on campus that same day.

On Monday, administrators said that they began installing 30 additional security cameras throughout campus. They also said they would speak with staff about keeping locker rooms locked and remind students to lock up their possessions during gym class,