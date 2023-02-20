Woman, 25, dies after crashing into tractor near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A crash involving a car and a tractor left a woman dead near Modesto Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 8 p.m., officers got a report about a crash on Stone Avenue, near Highway 132 west of Modesto. Officers discovered that a car had crashed into a tractor at high speed.

Officers say the driver of the car, a 25-year-old Modesto woman, was not wearing a seatbelt; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman.

The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

It's unclear if either drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.