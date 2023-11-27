Woman, 25, arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty in Winters; 6 dogs seized

WINTERS – A woman has been arrested in Winters on suspicion of animal cruelty after an incident that also saw her allegedly barricade herself inside her SUV.

Winters police said, early Monday morning, they got a report about a woman allegedly choking and beating a dog in a parking lot along the 700 block of Matsumoto Lane.

The officer who responded to the scene was then allegedly threatened by the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Anastasia Mischenko, who claimed she had a weapon. Mischenko then barricaded herself in her SUV.

Officers negotiated with Mischenko for over a half an hour before she eventually got out of the vehicle.

Still, officers said Mischenko allegedly continued to resist being detained. She was eventually arrested, though, and booked into Yolo County Jail.

There were six dogs in Mischenko's vehicle, officers said. All the dogs are being evaluated by Yolo County Animal Services.

Mischenko is facing charges of animal cruelty and resisting/obstructing an office.