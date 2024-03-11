Watch CBS News
Local News

Witnesses sought in December 2023 deadly bicycle incident in Sacramento County

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Detectives are asking for help in a fatal Sacramento County-area bicycle incident from December 2023.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 27, the injured bicyclist was discovered lying on the ground near Roseville Road and Winona Way in Sacramento County.

Medics rushed him to the hospital, but CHP says the man later died.

His name has not yet been released by authorities.

On December 27th, 2023, at approximately 9:52 PM, a male adult, was travelling on his Schwinn bicycle with a small...

Posted by CHP - North Sacramento on Sunday, March 10, 2024

Exactly what led up to the man's death is still under investigation by CHP. Investigators are looking for witnesses and are urging anyone who may have seen what happened to the bicyclist that left him fatally injured. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 6:58 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.