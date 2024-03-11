Witnesses sought in December 2023 deadly bicycle incident in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Detectives are asking for help in a fatal Sacramento County-area bicycle incident from December 2023.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 27, the injured bicyclist was discovered lying on the ground near Roseville Road and Winona Way in Sacramento County.

Medics rushed him to the hospital, but CHP says the man later died.

His name has not yet been released by authorities.

Exactly what led up to the man's death is still under investigation by CHP. Investigators are looking for witnesses and are urging anyone who may have seen what happened to the bicyclist that left him fatally injured.