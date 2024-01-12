With ER full due to respiratory illnesses, Kaiser Roseville offers patients treatment at other hospitals

ROSEVILLE – Kaiser Roseville has an increased number of patients as a result of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 and is offering patients the choice to go somewhere else for treatment.

A CBS13 viewer wanted to know why they were offered treatment in the Bay Area at instead of in the Kaiser Roseville facility in town. CBS13 reached out to the hospital and an infectious disease specialist to learn more about hospital protocol when emergency departments are near or at capacity.

In response, Kaiser Permanente sent a statement that it was a "mischaracterization" that patients were not being turned away to other hospitals. Instead, when the emergency department is full, the hospital will offer patients the chance to seek treatment at another hospital.

"When our hospital and ED census is very high we do ask other hospitals if they have capacity to accept our patients, and if so, we offer our patients the choice to go to another hospital."

A UC San Francisco Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, told CBS13 that this was "not surprising" and California hospitals often share resources, especially after the pandemic.

He said the difference this year from last is that all three respiratory illnesses are hitting hospital emergency rooms at the same time. Last year, they came in waves.

Kaiser Roseville is not the only area hospital seeing an increase in illness due to respiratory illnesses. They released a statement, saying:

"We continue to recommend that people receive their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations to protect themselves and others. We encourage our members to get their updated vaccinations through Kaiser Permanente. Visit kp.org for more information about clinic locations and hours. In addition, there is a RSV vaccine available for high-risk individuals including infants, pregnant women, and adults over the age of 60."