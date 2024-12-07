Winters goes big for Warriors football team fighting for first state championship appearance

Small town of Winters goes big ahead of high school football team's playoff game

WINTERS — The small town of Winters spent Friday night supporting its hometown team as the Warriors fought for their first appearance in a state championship game.

Friday the Warriors (12-0) hosted the Arcata Tigers (12-1) in the CIF Nor Cal Division 6AA Championship game.

The Warriors were met with their first loss of the season, falling 35-14 to the Tigers.

"Going 12-0 is extremely hard, week in and week out. It's been pretty impressive by these guys," said head coach Daniel Ward.

The stands at the stadium were completely full, leaving standing room only at the game Friday to support the first Warriors team with a perfect record since 1994.

"They're selfless. They play hard and play for each other. Unfortunately, three years ago we lost two members of our school and community who we hold near and dear to our heart. They play for them every Friday and it's pretty special," said Ward.

Before the game Friday, Downtown Winters hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony complete with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause. For many people, the festive day-long celebration served as a pregame of sorts to the big game.

"We're locking it up and heading over to the football game. Go Warriors. We are so, so excited for them and so proud," said Gwen Pisani of Farmer's Closet Boutique.

The Winters High School Band and the Winters Junior Warriors cheer team helped ring in some holiday cheer and Warriors pride downtown Friday night.

"There's a lot going on in our little town of Winters tonight," said Trisha Hughes, with the nationals-bound Winters Junior Warriors "A win, it would be the best Christmas present for all these boys."

Though the team fell short, there was no shortage of school spirit on full display.

Making the nice list are two teachers donning red and black at Friday's Christmas celebration -- with some admitted sympathy for the opposing team.

"We actually just moved here from Humboldt County, actually Arcata [high school.] We were teachers up there," said Megan Wink.

"We have to support our new hometown now," added Nik Wink, before the pair migrated from the merry festivities downtown to the football field alongside hundreds of other hopeful fans.

It was a small town dreaming big -- now looking to next year for a chance at a state championship.

The annual Winters Tractor Parade and Festival is expected to bring thousands of people to downtown on Saturday night. The event starts at 1 p.m. with the parade at 6 p.m.