Winter storm blows American white pelican into South Lake Tahoe snow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The weekend storm blew an unusual sight in the Lake Tahoe snow: a pelican.

One was spotted in the snow in South Lake Tahoe looking lost. Two men were able to corner the big bird as it flapped its enormous wings. The rescue attracted more and more onlookers.

"When you see an animal that's not really from the area and it's injured and it's on the ground, especially a bird, it's always best to call us," said Greg Erfani, who works with Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.

The people who rescued the pelican brought it to his organization.

"They get blown off course, so they get a little jet stream and think, 'Oh, this is cool,' and then all of a sudden they're like, "Where am I?' " Erfani said.

The American white pelican was likely making an early trip to its Lake Pyramid breeding ground east of Lake Tahoe when witnesses say it hit a power line.

After being treated and fed, veterinarians say this bird is ready to be returned to the wild.

As of Sunday night, the pelican is in the care of the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield. They plan to release it on Monday.