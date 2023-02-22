Winter cold snap comes at the worst possible time for almond farmers

SACRAMENTO -- The winter cold snap comes at one of the worst possible times for almond farmers in our region.

Cooler temperatures delay the blooming season and also prevent bees from pollinating almond flowers.

"You will not have any almonds if you have no bees. It's just that simple," the former president of the Sacramento Area Beekeepers Association said.

Wet weather will generally keep bees inside their hives. Rain and moisture can be deadly and bees won't leave their hive if it is below fifty degrees.

With this week's forecast, that means fewer bees will be gathering nectar and pollinating flowers.

"We are the first crop that the bees see coming out of the winter time," Blue Diamond Growers spokesperson Mel Machado said.

Bees play a critical role in almond production. They help pollinate almond flowers, creating a more abundant yield.

"We need the bees to pollinate our crops so we can have a crop. The beekeepers need the bloom as well because it really strengthens their hives and prepares them for the rest of the year," Machado said.

The blooming season only lasts for about two weeks. Right now, most orchards are at or near peak blooming season. Colder temperatures in the forecast could interrupt that process.

With less bee activity, there will be less pollination, resulting in potentially smaller yields.

"It's hard to say whether you'll have a 5% or a 15% yield reduction. It just depends where you were in the bloom. It depends where you were at peak bloom when that storm hit or how long you were shut down," Machado said.