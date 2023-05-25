Wineries around Sacramento to enjoy on National Wine Day

Pour that glass of wine because today is a day to celebrate your favorite fermented fruit juice.

It's National Wine Day and with the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, it's the best way to kickstart a long weekend.

Sacramento doesn't have a lack of wine spots for you to choose from, so here's a list of some places you can visit.

Acheson Wine Company

Just like any other winery, Acheson Wine Company makes wine in tanks and barrels. However, they differ from other wineries by putting their wine into a stainless steel keg instead of the usual wine bottle. You then have the option of purchasing a reusable wine bottle, thus contributing to an eco-friendly way to enjoy high-quality California wines.

Lucid Winery

They don't just offer traditional wines, but they also serve up plenty of experimental wine hybrids. So if your tastebuds are up for an adventure, this is definitely a good spot for an experience. They also have a library inside the winery, containing rare texts of over 150 years with topics ranging from agriculture to literature and more.

Miner's Leap Winery

Located south of downtown Sacramento, this winery offers more than wine tasting. There are also events for you to enjoy, such as "Paint and Sip", and weekly live music and pairing experiences. The venue may be small, but it makes for a great cozy experience.

Boeger Winery

Having been around since 1972, Boeger Winery is the first modern-day winery in the El Dorado American Viticultural Area. This is a winery where the owners have had generations of winemaking, starting from the Nichelini Winery in Napa in 1890. They specialize in artisan blends and unique varietals.

Great Bear Vineyards

This winery doesn't use wooden barrels to age their white wine. Instead, they use steel tanks, which gives their wines a crisp and fresh flavor. They have won multiple awards, including Best Winery of the Year by Sacramento Magazine in 2020, 2021, and 2022. What's unique about Great Bear Vineyards is they also host an Airbnb property, which means you can wake up to the sunrise over the vineyard.