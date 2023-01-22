Watch CBS News
Local News

Wind Advisory in effect into Monday for Central Valley

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento evening weather forecast: Jan. 21, 2022
Sacramento evening weather forecast: Jan. 21, 2022 02:36

SACRAMENTO – A Wind Advisory is in effect for Sacramento and the greater area Sunday into Monday.

The National Weather Service says the advisory goes into effect 12 p.m. Sunday and will last until 12 p.m. Monday.

Valley winds are expected to be around 15-25 mph, with gusts of 30-45 mph possible.

Mountain regions are expected to see winds of 25-35 mph, with gusts of up to 40-55 mph.

Forecasters warn that the strongest winds are expected along the western Central Valley as well as in the mountains. Power outages could be possible.

As with the past wind events, residents are being urged to be aware of possible downed branches and trees. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 3:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.