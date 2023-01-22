Wind Advisory in effect into Monday for Central Valley

SACRAMENTO – A Wind Advisory is in effect for Sacramento and the greater area Sunday into Monday.

The National Weather Service says the advisory goes into effect 12 p.m. Sunday and will last until 12 p.m. Monday.

Valley winds are expected to be around 15-25 mph, with gusts of 30-45 mph possible.

Gusty winds are forecast across much of interior #NorCal this afternoon into Monday. Strongest winds will be along the western Central Valley and in the mountains. Downed branches and difficult driving conditions will be possible. Secure any loose outdoor objects! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/U0Cy8kVvXx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 22, 2023

Mountain regions are expected to see winds of 25-35 mph, with gusts of up to 40-55 mph.

Forecasters warn that the strongest winds are expected along the western Central Valley as well as in the mountains. Power outages could be possible.

As with the past wind events, residents are being urged to be aware of possible downed branches and trees.