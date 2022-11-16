"It is very unsafe": Wildlife experts rescue 5 birds after major oil spill in Natomas

NATOMAS — Cleanup crews taped off and cleared out Tanzanite Park in Natomas while they suited up and hit the water.

California Fish and Wildlife officials said a fuel tank for a generator at a nearby company spilled into a storm drain about a mile upstream and then flowed right into the pond at the park.

"It is very unsafe. We've got petroleum product in the water. We don't want any of their dogs or kids to be impacted by it," said Fish and Wildlife Officer Angel Tapia.

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network captured five birds that are now being treated at a care center in Fairfield.

"The main focus is our wildlife and making sure that the pond gets cleaned up," said Tapia.

While there's no telling exactly how much diesel leaked into the pond, the fuel tank had a 10,000-gallon capacity. Crews are now directing people away from the area.

"But for the geese, it's kind of saddening because there's so many of them. And I see them around and it's going to be sad if they get hurt or something happens to them," said 15-year-old Felix Castro.

Neighbors were not so frustrated over the detour, but crying foul for all the impacted wildlife.

"It's kind of sad. We like to see everyone live in harmony and especially the animals and they don't have a choice with what's going on. I know if my kids heard about this, they'd be really sad," said neighbor Jeremy Blanton.

Crews will be conducting cleanup for days, if not weeks. Fish and Wildlife is investigating. It will be months before it's known if the company responsible will face any fines or possible charges.