Wildfire smoke contributing to blue-green algae growth in Lake Tahoe

A new growth in blue-green algae has environmental researchers worried for Lake Tahoe's ecosystem. Researchers say the algae is more abundant than ever and they believe wildfire smoke has something to do with it.

Warning signs can be seen at Regan Beach in South Lake Tahoe where harmful algae covers portions of the shoreline.

Several kinds of algae are abundant in Lake Tahoe. However, some can be more detrimental to the ecosystem than others.

"It has the potential to start disrupting the whole food way," professor for UC Davis, Geoff Schladow said.

Blue-green algae is toxic to humans and pets and can also kill off some of the good algae that help keep the lake clean and clear. Blue-green algae grows slowly, but it can grow quickly when it is exposed to the nitrogen found in wildfire smoke particles.

Last year, researchers found the largest growth in blue-green algae in recent history. They say the smoke from the Caldor Fire is to blame.

"Based on what we saw last year, we are expecting this blue-green algae, called leptolyngbya, to come back," Schladow said.

Schladow is now leading a team of researchers working to scoop the algae off the lake and vacuum it up from the shores. However, he predicts the smoke from the Mosquito Fire may make their job more challenging.