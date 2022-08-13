Wildfire continues to burn in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- A wildfire discovered in Yosemite National Park last week continues to burn and is now estimated at 50 acres.

The so-called "Red Fire" was discovered Aug. 4 at approximately 7,800-foot elevation in the park's wilderness area. The cause is believed to be a lightning strike.

The start of this fire comes just one day after the Washburn Fire was contained on Aug. 3 after 27 days of firefight. The human-caused fire burned roughly 4,800 acres.