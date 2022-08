2 burned in wildfire east of Fresno

2 burned in wildfire east of Fresno

FRESNO -- Crews are working to battle a wildfire near Fresno.

Cal Fire officials say the fire, dubbed the Pebble Fire, started Sunday afternoon east of Fresno, near the intersection of Pebble and Ripple lanes.

The blaze has spread to roughly 40 acres, and is 30% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.