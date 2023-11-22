Love triangle revealed after California man fatally stabbed in case involving texts, video and a Selena Gomez song

A woman and her alleged lover have been arrested more than a month after her husband was stabbed to death outside his home in Northern California, police said, in a case that included incriminating texts, surveillance video and a Selena Gomez song as evidence.

On October 8, Hayward Police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on the street and found Parwiz Assar, 51, suffering from stab wounds. He was declared dead by medical personnel at the scene.

Evidence ultimately led authorities to Seattle, where they arrested 21-year-old Samim Azizi. Police said he's being held without bail at the King County Jail and awaiting extradition to California.

About two weeks later, Assar's wife, 35-year-old Razma Mohammad-Ibrahim, was taken into custody in Hayward. Jail records show she is being held without bail at the Santa Rita County Jail.

Mohammad-Ibrahim and Assar were married for approximately 12 years and "had been experiencing marital problems," police said, adding that Mohammad-Ibrahim and Azizi met around December of 2022 and became romantically involved.

"It is believed the two planned to kill Assar so Mohammad-Ibrahim could end her marriage to be with Azizi, have full custody of her children, and have all the family assets," Hayward Police said.

According to the Mercury News, police collected a wide range of evidence implicating the suspects, including surveillance video, internet searches and an alleged text message from Azizi to Mohammed-Ibrahim that he had selected a "strong" knife.

On the night of the attack, Assar's Ring doorbell camera showed a masked man leap from a bush and attack him as he walked to his front door, the Mercury News reported. Just hours after the attack, a friend of Assar's told police that Assar had asked if he could stay at his house because he was afraid his wife was planning to attack him, the Mercury News reported, citing police records.

According to the Mercury News, on the day Assar was killed, a post made to his wife's Instagram account included the Selena Gomez song "Single Soon."

Assar and Mohammad-Ibrahim have young children who are in currently with other family members, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the Renton Police Department, the Washington State Crime Lab and the Washington State Department of Corrections helped the Hayward Police Department investigate the case.

"I would like to take a moment to recognize the outstanding investigative work that led to the arrests in this case," Acting Chief Bryan Matthews said in a statement about the arrests. "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Assar as they continue to grieve during this difficult time."

Hayward is about 30 miles southeast of San Francisco.