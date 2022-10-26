Widower visiting wife's grave at Auburn Cemetery attacked, robbed by suspect

AUBURN – A man who had gone to visit his wife's grave at the Auburn Cemetery was attacked after he confronted someone who was vandalizing his car, deputies say.

The incident happened back on Oct. 11. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the man had gone to the cemetery that day like he does almost every morning to visit his wife's gave.

At some point, he heard a noise that sounded like his car was being vandalized. After turning around, the man noticed someone standing next to his now-vandalized car.

Deputies say the suspect then attacked the man – both kicking him in the chest and punching him. The suspect then stole the man's cell phone.

For some reason, the suspect then went into the cemetery office and allegedly threw the man's phone at someone else. The attack left that other person with a cut to their face, deputies say.

The suspect wasn't done, however. Deputies say the suspect assaulted one more person at a train station nearby.

Deputies say the suspect ran into traffic on Highway 49 near Fulweiler Avenue to try and get away from them. He was eventually arrested, however, and identified as 37-year-old Nathanial Lindstrom.

Lindstrom is now facing charges of strong-arm robbery, battery causing serious injury, elder abuse, and obstruction of a peace officer.