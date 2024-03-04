Bulls rally from 22 down to stun Kings 113-109

Coby White had a career-high 37 points and DeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his 33 in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls rallied from 22 points down to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-109 on Monday night.

White added seven assists and five rebounds, and Chicago outscored Sacramento 36-18 in the fourth quarter to snap a four-game losing streak against the Kings.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 20 points and Nikola Vucevic had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 20 points and 10 assists after missing two games with a bruised left knee.

Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 21 boards for his 43rd consecutive double-double before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Sacramento built an 89-67 with 3:28 left in the third, but the Bulls rallied back in the fourth quarter, going ahead 111-109 on a layup by White with 47.1 seconds remaining.

DeRozan added two free throws with 3.5 seconds left to seal it.

The Kings closed the first quarter on a 17-1 run to build a 36-22 lead.

Chicago responded with a 22-5 start to the second quarter to go up 44-41. The Kings once again finished the quarter strong, scoring the final eight points to lead 56-49 at halftime.

The Bulls won despite getting outrebounded 51-32, including 20-7 on the offensive glass.

However, Chicago forced 18 turnovers and committed just 10, leading to a 24-12 advantage in points off turnovers.

