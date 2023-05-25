Where Californians can get a $.40 per gallon discount on gas today

SACRAMENTO - Just in time for the busy travel weekend, some Circle K gas stations in the Sacramento - Stockton - Modesto region are offering a discount on gas, the company says.

On Thursday between 4-7 p.m. local time, participating gas stations across the U.S. are giving drivers $.40 off each gallon of gas on what the company is calling "Circle K Fuel Day."

Here are the participating locations in our region:

1930 Lake Boulevard, Davis

1640 N. Carpenter Road, Modesto

5555 Hemlock Street, Sacramento

5809 Hemlock Avenue, Sacramento

7796 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights

1263 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City

For the full list of participating stations, click here.

The discount comes as a welcome relief for Californians who, last summer, paid the highest average ever for a gallon of gasoline in California: $6.44. Drivers in some places paid as much as $8 per gallon, prompting widespread outrage in an election year.

As a result, a first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate in March at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end.

That idea went nowhere in the Legislature, as lawmakers feared it would create chaos in the petroleum market and cause companies to make less gasoline and drive up prices again.

California's gasoline prices are already higher than most other states because of taxes, fees and environmental regulations. California's gas tax is the second-highest in the country at 54 cents per gallon. The state requires oil companies to make a special blend of gasoline to sell in California that is better for the environment but more expensive to produce.