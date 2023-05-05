Watch CBS News
Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Sacramento

By Norafiqin Hairoman

The weekend always seems exceptionally brighter when it kicks off with a celebration. 

Put on your party hats and bring out the fun as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo this Friday. Many think that this holiday is a celebration of Mexico's Independence Day, but it is actually a day to commemorate the anniversary of Mexico's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. 

Today in the United States, this celebration has grown to also honor Mexican people, culture, and history. 

Here's a look at which places are celebrating this holiday. 

Zocalo 
Traditional happy hour will feature a Cinco de Mayo twist, and there will be a taco bar section with handcrafted margaritas. There will also be a live mariachi band from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Mezcal Grill 
This hot spot doesn't usually celebrate the day as they're usually already full, but if you're lucky enough to get a seat, this year is different. They are offering drink specials ranging from $8 to $11, and tequila and mezcal sampling from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mezcal Grill

Cilantro's Mexican Restaurant & Bar 
It's a fiesta with a DJ spinning music from 3 p.m. and a Mexican tamborazo (a brass band with saxophones instead of clarinets) playing from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. There's no cover charge, and drink specials are offered from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., including $5 a jalapeño margarita 

Chevys Fresh Mex 
The celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Chevys Fresh Mex, with margarita, beer, shot and taco specials. There will also be live music in their cantina and outdoor patios.

La Cosecha Sacramento 
La Cosecha is getting in the mood with several events, beginning with live music by Mariachi Nuevo Continental at 3 p.m. on Friday and followed by Concerts in the Park at 5 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Plaza, where the restaurant is located at. 

The fun continues on Saturday at Cesar Chavez Plaza with the first of monthly movie nights at 8:30 p.m., where they will be screening McFarland, USA. 

Thirtyfour Mexican Cantina 
Plenty of drinks promotions here, with $5 draft Modelo and bottled Corona, $7 margaritas, and $2 off Don Julio. If you're feeling peckish, they are also offering $10 for 3 tacos. 

Thirtyfour Mexican Cantina

Jalapeños Restaurant
They're ushering in the weekend with drinks promotions, including a $10 Cadillac margarita or beer with a tequila shot, and a $6 tequila flavor shot. 

