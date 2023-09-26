Wheatland woman, 73, dies after head-on crash along Highway 65

WHEATLAND – A 73-year-old Wheatland woman has died after a head-on crash along Highway 65 Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 a.m., a sedan driver was heading northbound along the highway when she crossed over the double-yellow lines south of Oakley Lane.

It's unknown why the driver went over into the wrong direction, but her car was then struck head-on by an SUV headed southbound.

The sedan driver – the 73-year-old Wheatland resident – suffered fatal injuries in the crash, CHP says, while the SUV driver had moderate injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the sedan driver killed in the crash.