Wheatland woman, 73, dies after head-on crash along Highway 65

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WHEATLAND – A 73-year-old Wheatland woman has died after a head-on crash along Highway 65 Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 a.m., a sedan driver was heading northbound along the highway when she crossed over the double-yellow lines south of Oakley Lane.

It's unknown why the driver went over into the wrong direction, but her car was then struck head-on by an SUV headed southbound.

The sedan driver – the 73-year-old Wheatland resident – suffered fatal injuries in the crash, CHP says, while the SUV driver had moderate injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the sedan driver killed in the crash. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 2:20 PM

