Wheatland woman, 73, dies after head-on crash along Highway 65
WHEATLAND – A 73-year-old Wheatland woman has died after a head-on crash along Highway 65 Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 a.m., a sedan driver was heading northbound along the highway when she crossed over the double-yellow lines south of Oakley Lane.
It's unknown why the driver went over into the wrong direction, but her car was then struck head-on by an SUV headed southbound.
The sedan driver – the 73-year-old Wheatland resident – suffered fatal injuries in the crash, CHP says, while the SUV driver had moderate injuries.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the sedan driver killed in the crash.
