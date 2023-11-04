Wheatland police arrest driver on drug charges

WHEATLAND - A driver was arrested in Yuba County recently on drug charges.

According to the Wheatland Police Department, on Friday an officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle along Highway 65 at Dairy Road for a violation. The driver of the vehicle was on probation in Lassen County for possession of a stolen vehicle.

When police searched the vehicle, they found about seven grams of methamphetamine, a loaded meth pipe, and 1.8 pounds of marijuana, they say.

Wheatland PD

The driver was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of more than 28.5 grams of marijuana. Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

They remind criminals that it's Wheatland and not "Weedland."

"Wheatland Police Department will not tolerate illegal drugs in our city," they said in a statement.