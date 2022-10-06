Wheatland High School creates "Zen Den" for stressed out students

WHEATLAND –Wheatland Union High School created a "Zen Den" for students to visit when they feel stressed.

During the pandemic, doctors sounded the alarm about another public health crisis: mental health.

At Wheatland Union High School, it is on a mission to help students who are struggling with anxiety and stress.

In a dim room, students can find soothing music, crystals, and endless ways to relax.

"I'm really proud of myself," said 15-year-old Bailey Chavez. "I'm actually doing really well in school."

It's a victory for the sophomore student, given her mental health wavered during the pandemic and her return to in-person learning.

"It's been rocky. I definitely have some big ups and downs," she said. At the Zen Den, which is housed in the school library, she finds peace.

Assistant Principal Lauren Link brought this space to life in late September.

Five years ago, the school only had one counselor, not a single therapist. It now has a team of 10 mental health professionals, six counselors, and four licensed therapists.

"They're not going to learn in the classroom if they're dysregulated, and they're not going to find that resilience," Link said.

Upon returning to school, educators saw an alarming trend.

"With the students, a lot more anxiety, I would say," said Christopher Jorrin, Director of Student Services.

For 15 minutes, students can recharge and refocus in the Yuba County Office of Education-funded Zen Den.

They also have the option to talk to either a therapist or counselor.

Electronic devices are discouraged to help them learn healthy coping skills.

Once time is up, it is back to class, but they can return if needed.

According to Link, around 20 to 50 students visit the den daily.

"My hope is that they walk in, and they feel very safe and very secure," Link said.

Chavez finds comfort in knowing her school is invested in her education.

"They care more for us, and I love that about Wheatland," Chavez said.