Watch CBS News
Local News

What major Sacramento area stores are open/closed on Thanksgiving?

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – November is here, Mariah Carey is defrosting, and retailers are trying to give people a reason to be excited for the start of the holiday shopping season.

Several major stores have already released ad sheets of their pre-Black Friday deals.

While retailers are trying to jumpstart sales, one thing that seems to be pretty much off the table for most stores these days is being open on Thanksgiving.

According to BlackFriday.com, these are the Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday plans for some of the major stores across the region:

Bath & Body Works
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.

Best Buy
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. – varies by location

Costco
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 9 a.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.

Foot Locker
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 10 a.m. – varies by location

Home Depot
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.

JCPenney
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 5 a.m.

Kohl's
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 5 a.m.

Lowe's
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.

Michaels
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 7 a.m.

Nordstrom
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. – varies by location

REI
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Closed

Target
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 7 a.m.

Ulta
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. – varies by location

Walmart
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 5 a.m.

If you're looking for something open on Thanksgiving, drugstores would probably be your best bet as Walgreens says they'll be open (although hours will vary by location). Expect grocery stores to be open at least until the early afternoon on Thanksgiving as well. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 1:23 PM PDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.