What major Sacramento area stores are open/closed on Thanksgiving?
SACRAMENTO – November is here, Mariah Carey is defrosting, and retailers are trying to give people a reason to be excited for the start of the holiday shopping season.
Several major stores have already released ad sheets of their pre-Black Friday deals.
While retailers are trying to jumpstart sales, one thing that seems to be pretty much off the table for most stores these days is being open on Thanksgiving.
According to BlackFriday.com, these are the Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday plans for some of the major stores across the region:
Bath & Body Works
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.
Best Buy
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. – varies by location
Costco
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 9 a.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.
Foot Locker
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 10 a.m. – varies by location
Home Depot
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.
JCPenney
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 5 a.m.
Kohl's
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 5 a.m.
Lowe's
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.
Michaels
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 7 a.m.
Nordstrom
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. – varies by location
REI
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Closed
Target
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 7 a.m.
Ulta
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. – varies by location
Walmart
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 5 a.m.
If you're looking for something open on Thanksgiving, drugstores would probably be your best bet as Walgreens says they'll be open (although hours will vary by location). Expect grocery stores to be open at least until the early afternoon on Thanksgiving as well.
