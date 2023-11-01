What major Sacramento area stores are open/closed on Thanksgiving?

SACRAMENTO – November is here, Mariah Carey is defrosting, and retailers are trying to give people a reason to be excited for the start of the holiday shopping season.

Several major stores have already released ad sheets of their pre-Black Friday deals.

While retailers are trying to jumpstart sales, one thing that seems to be pretty much off the table for most stores these days is being open on Thanksgiving.

According to BlackFriday.com, these are the Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday plans for some of the major stores across the region:

Bath & Body Works

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. – varies by location

Costco

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.

Foot Locker

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 10 a.m. – varies by location

Home Depot

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.

JCPenney

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 5 a.m.

Kohl's

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 5 a.m.

Lowe's

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.

Michaels

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 7 a.m.

Nordstrom

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. – varies by location

REI

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Closed

Target

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 7 a.m.

Ulta

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. – varies by location

Walmart

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 5 a.m.

If you're looking for something open on Thanksgiving, drugstores would probably be your best bet as Walgreens says they'll be open (although hours will vary by location). Expect grocery stores to be open at least until the early afternoon on Thanksgiving as well.