What does WNBA expansion to San Francisco mean for possible Sacramento return?

SACRAMENTO — A WNBA expansion franchise has been awarded to San Francisco, disappointing some Sacramentans who were hoping the Monarchs would return one day — something the league commissioner indicated could be possible.

Is Northern California big enough for two pro sports franchises? It's true in the NBA but becoming increasingly less so in pro football, baseball and soccer. Now, with a WNBA franchise in the Bay Area, what does that mean for a return to Sacramento?

Ruthie Bolton is a former Sacramento Monarch who says people always ask her one question.

"Anytime I'm out and about, people go 'When are we gonna get another team?' " she said.

The answer is still unknown, even as a team goes to San Francisco.

"The Bay Area is already firmly aligned with our already strong fanbase of diverse and engaged basketball fans," league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob and his group are spearheading a charge.

"I think the league is ready for this expansion," Lacob said. "Women's basketball is taking off. Women's sports is taking off in a major way."

Bolton has worked with the Warriors in community projects and says this is good for the game.

"I've been getting texts from people saying, 'I can't believe we're getting another WNBA team,' and I'm like, 'We need it.' We're already 2-3 years behind," she said.

Bolton does hope the Sacramento Kings ownership can make a move to bring her old team back.

"I definitely think, even though it's an hour and a half away, we can accommodate two teams," she said. "I just think Sacramento needs to step up."

The Kings did not answer a repeated request for comment about whether or not discussions had occurred with the WNBA, but Engelbert said the city is on a shortlist.

"There's many cities that have reached out to us with different ownership groups and we continue to have discussions with those groups, but yes, Sacramento is on the list," she said.

What's important to consider is that for something like Major League Soccer, the city has permitting and infrastructure that they are on the hook for to bring a team to Sacramento. In theory, everything is already here for a WNBA team. It just comes down to whether Kings ownership feels the same and the league wants it just as much.