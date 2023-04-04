Wet winter weather impacting bee pollination and reproduction

With the warm weather, bees are finally getting the chance to pollinate. This is something farms have been waiting for weeks to do.

Beekeepers say those weeks of missed pollination could have some major impacts.

Central Valley beekeeper Daren Hess says the insects require no rain and a temperature of at least 55 degrees to fly. He also says that California's wet weather caused big problems for the bees reproduction.

"When there is a lot of food, they tend to swarm a lot, which is how they reproduce. And their swarming is about a month late."

According to Hess, if the bee population does not get back on track soon, consumers could feel the impacts. One way is it may have an overall effect on the number of hives that are available for honey production.