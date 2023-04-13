Wet winter leads to unusual spike in the number of ticks in pets

Wet winter leads to unusual spike in the number of ticks in pets

Wet winter leads to unusual spike in the number of ticks in pets

There is a warning about a tick uptick, with California vets saying the pests are out in greater numbers right now.

They are seeing a significant number of dogs with bites, and say the numbers will remain high because of an extremely wet winter.

Experts also say that signs of Lyme disease in pets can take two to five months to appear, including issues like joint pain or a change in behavior.

One expert said, "Generally they just don't seem like they're feeling well, but beyond that it's hard. In some of them in particular, Lyme disease can damage the heart and kidneys as well.

Experts say to avoid brush and tall grass when going on walks.

If you find ticks on your dog, experts say use tweezers to pull the tick out slowly, without twisting.

An annual test for heartworm at the vet's office also checks for the three most common tick-borne diseases.