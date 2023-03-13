The wet weather across the region is having an impact on businesses in the Bay Area

The wet weather across the region is having an impact on businesses in the Bay Area

The wet weather across the region is having an impact on businesses in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area's wish for rain has been granted, but it has had quite an impact on businesses in San Francisco's Embarcadero. These businesses rely on foot traffic from tourists and locals, like Carl Simmons, and the weather has not been inviting for months now.

Carl Simmons, a resident in San Francisco, said, "A lot different, you know? This is not the norm for us! We're so used to perfect weather."

The Farmer's Market at the Ferry Building normally has healthy crowds shopping for healthy foods, like Ramini's Mozzerella cheese. However, lately the cheese stands alone.

Ryan Meadows, Ramini's Mozzerella salesman, said, "The groups getting off the ferry, usually, periodically you'd see those big groups come off. They're not coming during these rainy days. So, that's a pretty large group of people that we're not seeing walk through here."

Working in the rain has been no picnic either. At the Marshall's Farm honey stand, salesman Larry Sigmund said his canopy hasn't been much help during some of the recent storms.

"When it comes sideways, we get rained on! Believe me, we can get real wet. It ruins our labels, and all the boxes get soaked. We pick them up and everything falls out the bottom. There's all kinds of problems. This is no fun working in the rain," said Sigmund.

Additionally, you'd think pedicab drivers would be out of business in a driving rain, but most have protective canopies to keep passengers dry.

Jose Davila, a pedicab driver, said the tips are better when the riders feel sorry for you.

"I mean, I have all the rain gear. I get a little wet, I don't mind, though. People... they might be a little extra sweeter to you, you know, since you're out here toughing it out in the rain."

However, while other businesses were running dry, one seemed flooded with customers. The line in front of Roli Roti stretched down the sidewalk with people waiting for the rotisserie pork loin and chicken.

Shekhar Dahore, a tourist from Barcelona, Spain, said "I would stand in line for chicken. Very few things I would stand in line for, but chicken is one of them."

15-year employee Robert Callen said it's the atmosphere that makes the difference, so they crank up the music, which gets the workers dancing and makes the customers forget about the gray skies.

Robert Callen, a Roli Roti employee, said, "Music, good food, good vibe. Anything else is irrelevant! Try to make it good for them, try to make it exciting for them. These are the people that will actually get us through the winter time and help us survive...the storm!"

From historic drought to historic rains, surviving the storm has become business as usual.