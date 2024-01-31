Sacramento wet weather causes slick roads, prompts measures to safeguard homes

How some across the Sacramento area are preparing for more stormy weather

SACRAMENTO -- The rain had an impact on people's homes on Wednesday, forcing many to grab and fill up sandbags to help with potential flooding. The weather also had a big impact on area roads, leading to slick conditions.

Emergency crews worked to clear a jackknifed big rig truck on Highway 99 Wednesday night. The crash happened just south of Dillard Road around 7:30 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver was not injured and no other cars were hit.

"Drugs or alcohol are not a factor, but just driving a bit too fast for the roadway conditions," Officer Lopez said.

Earlier Wednesday, residents in Orangevale could be seen proactively safeguarding their homes by filling sandbags.

Chris Daly visited the Orangevale Community Center's sandbag location, saying, "To be honest, it's a labor of love. My girlfriend sent me out here, so this is a honey-do list. So here I am."

Sacramento County road crews encouraged residents to clear leaves around their homes to prevent potential localized flooding. Officials assure the community they are well-prepared to handle the anticipated storm efficiently.

