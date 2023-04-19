Westbound I-80 traffic in Fairfield now clear despite a multi-vehicle crash

FAIRFIELD -- The delay in westbound I-80 traffic is now clear due to a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Solano.

Officials say seven vehicles were involved in the crash just before 8 a.m., east of Manuel Campos, and the first lane was blocked.

Tow trucks worked to clear the lane, but traffic was delayed. During the time, CHP Solano advised drivers to use an alternate route.

It is currently undetermined as to what had caused the crash.

Fairfield is a city in Solano County. It is generally considered to be the midpoint between San Francisco and Sacramento, approximately 40 miles from the city center of each city.