Westbound I-80 lanes blocked near Dixon after crash

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SOLANO COUNTY – All westbound lanes along Interstate 80 near Dixon are blocked due to a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the Dixon Avenue offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says minor injuries have been reported.

Due to the crash, CHP says all westbound lanes west of Dixon Avenue are blocked. A SigAlert has been issued and traffic is backing up through Dixon. 

Drivers are being urged to try and find an alternate route. 

October 31, 2022

