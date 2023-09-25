Westbound I-80, Highway 50 traffic clogged leading up to Yolo Causeway due to crash

Crash leading up to Yolo Causeway clogging traffic to Davis

WEST SACRAMENTO – A crash has traffic clogged along westbound I-80 through West Sacramento leading up to the Yolo Causeway early Monday morning.

The three-vehicle crash happened a little before 6 a.m. near Enterprise Boulevard, right before the Causeway, in the fast lane.

No injuries have been reported.

California Highway Patrol says they are now trying to clear the crash, but traffic is slowing down on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 leading up to the Causeway.

Driver should expect delays for the time being.