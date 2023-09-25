Watch CBS News
Local News

Westbound I-80, Highway 50 traffic clogged leading up to Yolo Causeway due to crash

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Crash leading up to Yolo Causeway clogging traffic to Davis
Crash leading up to Yolo Causeway clogging traffic to Davis 00:41

WEST SACRAMENTO – A crash has traffic clogged along westbound I-80 through West Sacramento leading up to the Yolo Causeway early Monday morning.

The three-vehicle crash happened a little before 6 a.m. near Enterprise Boulevard, right before the Causeway, in the fast lane.

No injuries have been reported.

California Highway Patrol says they are now trying to clear the crash, but traffic is slowing down on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 leading up to the Causeway.

Driver should expect delays for the time being. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 6:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.