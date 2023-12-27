Westbound I-80 blocked in West Sacramento due to crash near Reed Avenue

WEST SACRAMENTO – An overturned vehicle has westbound Interstate 80 closed through West Sacramento Wednesday morning.

The crash happened a little before 6:30 a.m. near the Reed Avenue offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. It's also unclear, at this point, if there were any injuries.

Due to the crash, westbound traffic is fully blocked. Traffic is backing up through the Caltrans Memorial Bridge and into Natomas.

No estimated time of reopening has been give yet and drivers are being urged to take an alternate route.