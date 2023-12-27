Watch CBS News
Westbound I-80 blocked in West Sacramento due to crash near Reed Avenue

By Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – An overturned vehicle has westbound Interstate 80 closed through West Sacramento Wednesday morning.

The crash happened a little before 6:30 a.m. near the Reed Avenue offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. It's also unclear, at this point, if there were any injuries.

Due to the crash, westbound traffic is fully blocked. Traffic is backing up through the Caltrans Memorial Bridge and into Natomas.

No estimated time of reopening has been give yet and drivers are being urged to take an alternate route. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 6:49 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

