West Sacramento Police respond to report of 20 to 25 cars gathered

By Christopher Baker

CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police responded to a report of more than 20 cars gathered in West Sacramento.

On Aug. 5, at roughly 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of 20 to 25 cars gathered in the area of Marshall Rd. and Southport Pkwy.

When they arrived, officers observed between 50 to 60 cars lined up on both shoulders of the roadway.

Fortunately, officers broke the group up before any sideshow activity began.

August 6, 2022

First published on August 6, 2022 / 6:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

