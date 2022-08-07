West Sacramento Police respond to report of 20 to 25 cars gathered

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police responded to a report of more than 20 cars gathered in West Sacramento.

On Aug. 5, at roughly 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of 20 to 25 cars gathered in the area of Marshall Rd. and Southport Pkwy.

When they arrived, officers observed between 50 to 60 cars lined up on both shoulders of the roadway.

Fortunately, officers broke the group up before any sideshow activity began.