West Sacramento Police make arrest after finding body of woman

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police in West Sacramento arrested a man after discovering a woman's body at a transient camp.

According to police, on Aug. 13, at 10:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Sacramento Avenue and Reuter Drive for "a suspicious circumstance."

When they arrived, they found a dead woman at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue, North of the railroad tracks.

On Aug. 13, at 2:03 a.m., police arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home.

Alfonso was taken to the Yolo County jail, where he was booked on an arrest warrant.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 6:17 PM

