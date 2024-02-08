West Sacramento police locate 2 suspects, search for more after assault

Police locate 2 suspects, search for more after assault in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — A SWAT team was called to a West Sacramento neighborhood Thursday night as police continued searching for more suspects following an earlier assault.

The West Sacramento Police Department said a victim was assaulted by a group of suspects in the area of 6th and F Streets. Police said they were notified that a gun was used during the assault but no shots were fired.

The victim suffered a head injury and has since been hospitalized.

Officers had initially located multiple suspects in the area of Kegle Drive and Joan Street, but they were able to get away. West Sacramento police said officers then set up a perimeter in the area and eventually located two suspects.

A search continued Thursday night for more suspects, but it was unclear exactly how many people were involved.

It all began during the early evening hours. Nearby Elkhorn Elementary was placed on a lockdown, but that was lifted when authorities were able to contain the incident to Kegle, Joan and Cummins Way area west of the school.

Some residents in the area have been unable to return to their homes for hours with the heavy police presence.

A helicopter from the Sacramento Police Department was also assisting West Sacramento police with the search for the suspects. A SWAT team was also called to the area.

Police officers were using a loudspeaker outside a home to call for someone to surrender with their hands up. However, it was unclear if anyone was inside.