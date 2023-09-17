West Sacramento police arrest man for narcotics, illegal fireworks

WEST SACRAMENTO - The West Sacramento Police Department Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested a man on a variety of charges, including narcotic sales and possession of illegal fireworks.

Police were informed that the suspect was selling narcotics out of his residence in the 200 block of 15th Street and had possession of an illegal firearm, the department says. They were also informed that he was setting off illegal fireworks in his yard throughout the night, causing a disturbance to his neighbors. SIU detectives served a search warrant on September 14 at the residence with the assistance of police K9 Yoda. The search turned up a significant amount of pharmaceutical narcotics, an unregistered firearm, and illegal fireworks.

The man was booked into Yolo County Jail on a series of charges.