West Sacramento officer once honored by MADD arrested on suspicion of DUI

WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer previously honored by MADD was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of DUI in San Joaquin County.

The West Sacramento Police Department confirmed that Ofc. Raymond Barrantes was stopped near Highway 99 and Highway 4 late Saturday morning after a San Joaquin County deputy spotted his vehicle and suspected DUI.

Barrantes was soon arrested at the scene by California Highway Patrol. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

"This conduct is not in alignment with our Department's Core Values," said West Sacramento Chief of Police Robert Strange in a statement.

Barrantes is now on administrative leave from the department. An internal affairs investigation is also underway.

Back in 2014, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) honored Barrantes with a plaque for making the most DUI arrests in West Sacramento that year.