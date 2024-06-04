West Sacramento high schoolers graduate in triple-digit heat wave

SACRAMENTO -- The River City High School Class of 2024 got their diplomas on the hottest day of the year so far with excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures in place.

This year's ceremony was held at Heart Health Park in Cal Expo. The school implemented some heat-safety adjustments to the graduation, which included Heart Health Park's portable air conditioning units, typically used for Sacramento Republic FC matches, set up on the field for the more than 500 graduates in caps and gowns.

All graduates were provided water at their seats, according to the school's update to families on social media, and unopened water bottles were permitted to be brought inside the stadium for the outdoor event.

Concession stands like lemonade, snow cones, and water were open for families to purchase cold items. There was also a shaded misting area setup as well as fans at the entrance of the stadium.

"I got the snow cones because we're burning up in the stands right now, so they needed something to cool them down," said Diego Guerrero, whose niece was graduating.

Before the ceremony, Sacramento Fire confirmed a woman in her sixties was transported due to a heat-related medical incident. but still, the outdoor event went on as some parents told us they were unhappy about it.

"It would be better if the temperature would cooperate with us, but grandparents will be here no matter what," said Evelyn Dacuycuy, whose granddaughter was graduating.