West Sacramento high school revives Muslim Association Club in effort to increase campus inclusivity

SACRAMENTO — For any student transitioning from middle school to high school, it can be nerve-wracking. But for Muslim students, public high schools can feel unwelcoming.

Some campuses now have Muslim Association Clubs, and that includes River City High School in West Sacramento.

Muhammad Azeem is a senior at River City. He's also the president of the Muslim Student Association (MSA), a student-led club he helped revive after the pandemic lockdowns.

He said it was important to restart the club for all students.

"A lot of students struggled with mental health. We figured, for Muslim students and non-muslim students, if we could create an environment where they can come and learn about Islam in a safe way," he said.

In the four years Mohamed has attended River City, he says the school has become more inclusive and accepting of others. Fellow MSA club member Abdul Yusufzai agrees.

"Especially this year, I've noticed a lot more coverage of Ramadan, people are coming to me 'Happy Ramadan Mubarak,' " Abdul said.

Muhammad and Abdul are among the 20 students who make up the MSA club. They welcome both Muslim and non-Muslim members. Their mission is to provide support and a safe place for Muslim students while educating others and correcting stereotypes.

"In today's era, especially with all the Middle East stuff, 9/11, all these events, it's kind of been ingrained into Western society that Islam is a violent religion, which I think is very much off the mark," Muhammad said.

Muhammad and Abdul say it's important to have open discussions with anyone who's curious about their religion — and their plan seems to be working.

During the month of Ramadan, some of their non-Muslim friends are fasting along with them and joining in prayer. And it's not just students — teachers are also lending their support.

"I know it may hard for them," Abdul said. "I may be leaving the classroom, impeding their instructional time, but, regardless, they'll allow me to go and do my religious duties."

As for the MSA group, Muhammad said he's confident the club will thrive with the continued support from teachers and current members.