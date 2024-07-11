Thousands lose power as crews battle grass fire in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – A grass fire caused a power outage for more than 2,500 PG&E customers in West Sacramento on Thursday afternoon.

The West Sacramento Police Department said the grass fire was along Sacramento Avenue near Douglas Street around 4:30 p.m.

A power pole and power lines fell, according to police, causing the outage.

Sacramento Avenue and C Street are closed from 6th Street to Douglas Street. A portion of the Elkhorn Plaza is closed due to a safety concern with the power lines.

People are asked to avoid the area and the roads are estimated to reopen around 7 p.m.

The city of West Sacramento said no structures were threatened by the fire that has burned about half an acre.

PG&E is at the scene. The outage is affecting 2,550 customers in the areas of 3rd Street, F Street, E Street, and Sacramento Avenue from Yolo Street to 2nd Street. Casselman Drive, Reuter Drive and surrounding streets are also impacted by the outage.