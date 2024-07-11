Watch CBS News
Local News

Thousands lose power as crews battle grass fire in West Sacramento

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WEST SACRAMENTO – A grass fire caused a power outage for more than 2,500 PG&E customers in West Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. 

The West Sacramento Police Department said the grass fire was along Sacramento Avenue near Douglas Street around 4:30 p.m. 

A power pole and power lines fell, according to police, causing the outage.

Sacramento Avenue and C Street are closed from 6th Street to Douglas Street. A portion of the Elkhorn Plaza is closed due to a safety concern with the power lines. 

People are asked to avoid the area and the roads are estimated to reopen around 7 p.m.

The city of West Sacramento said no structures were threatened by the fire that has burned about half an acre.

PG&E is at the scene. The outage is affecting 2,550 customers in the areas of 3rd Street, F Street, E Street, and Sacramento Avenue from Yolo Street to 2nd Street. Casselman Drive, Reuter Drive and surrounding streets are also impacted by the outage. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.