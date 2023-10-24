West Sacramento firefighters monitoring hay fire

WEST SACRAMENTO - The West Sacramento Fire Department is monitoring a fire burning slowly in a haystack.

According to a West Sacramento Fire Department statement, the pile, which is near the corner of Jefferson and Lake Washington boulevards, caught fire Monday night. Due to the difficulty of putting out these types of fires, firefighters are letting it smolder and go out on its own, they say.

Meantime, white smoke is rising from the haystack that can be seen from a distance. Firefighters urge residents not to be alarmed by the smoke and to not call 9-1-1 about this particular incident.