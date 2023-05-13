Bullseye Boulevard: West Sacramento considers tearing down homes to address dangerous intersection

WEST SACRAMENTO — Neighbors who live along a dangerous West Sacramento street are demanding change after speeding cars have crashed into homes on the block multiple times.

Now, the city may try to fix the problem, not by slowing down cars but by tearing the homes down.

Sarah Cassidy's grandparents purchased their home decades ago. She now lives here with her young son.

"We are all in danger on this property and in this neighborhood," Cassidy said.

The danger comes from the T intersection at Cummins Way and 6th Street, where over the years, cars have crashed into homes there too many times to count.

Damien Ladd lives next door to Cassidy.

"People just pick up speed, and when they get to this turn here, they're not quite sure how sharp a turn it is and they lose it and go straight into the house," Ladd said.

A crash two years ago involved a woman who was shot and killed while driving down the street. Her car ended up slamming into Cassidy's home.

"You just can't trust anyone staying in the front bedrooms anymore, so nobody sleeps in the front bedrooms," she said.

"The damage was extensive," Ladd said. "It took months to fix"

The crashes have also destroyed several parked cars, broken a utility pole, and cracked the foundation of the home.

"Your nerves are definitely frayed, so when you hear speeding cars or screeching tires, it can get you on edge," Ladd said.

Another neighbor has put up concrete barriers to try and keep cars out.

"We've had communications with the city for years," Cassidy said.

Now, West Sacramento city leaders are considering some new traffic safety measures.

"Potentially a barrier in the yard, additional signage, speed bumps," Ladd said.

A more controversial idea is for West Sacramento to purchase the homes and tear them down — something these homeowners oppose.

"We want to keep these homes that we've worked so hard for," Cassidy said. "We want to stay here."

She added, "This has been a constant danger and problem for years and we've just had enough."

No one from the City of West Sacramento was available for comment Friday, but next week, the city council will consider spending $125,000 on a consultant to study the intersection and identify some solutions.