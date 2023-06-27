West Sacramento neighborhood target of break-ins, sideshow activity

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A series of car break-ins and sideshow activity has gone mostly unreported by neighbors in a West Sacramento neighborhood who cite slow response times, short-staffed police departments and low-priority crimes as a reason not to report.

Unreported crimes are not a new phenomenon, according to one law enforcement expert who told CBS13 slow response times and understaffing have been a reason cited for not reporting for his nearly three-decade career.

"There's a strain and a challenge to dispatch officers on what the public would say is a timely basis," said Ed Obayashi, Plumas County sheriff's deputy and legal advisor. "I understand the general public, depending on the situation, don't bother calling the cops. They're either not going to respond but I would always encourage anybody, regardless of frustration level, to report a crime or suspected crime."

That's exactly what the Josan family has done since they moved into their West Sacramento dream home three months ago.

Shortly after their move, sideshow activity and the noise of donuts rang through their home late at night. The soundtrack to a recent string of car break-ins within their neighborhood called The Rivers.

Neighbors who spoke to CBS13 off-camera, who have recently had vehicles parked outside their homes broken into, said they did not want to report because they felt it was too "small" a crime to get results.

Adrian Josan disagreed and believes if more neighbors had reported the sideshow activity before his family moved into the neighborhood, perhaps there would be consequences for the drivers by now. He has reported the activity to West Sacramento police.

Anyone needing assistance should call 911 to report a crime in progress or a life-threatening emergency. For immediate assistance or response from a West Sacramento Police officer, call (916)372-3375. Crime Tip Hotline: (916) 617-4747.