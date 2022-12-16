Watch CBS News
West Sacramento auto shop destroyed by 2-alarm fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Fire destroys auto repair shop
Fire destroys auto repair shop 01:52

WEST SACRAMENTO -- An early morning fire destroyed an auto shop in West Sacramento.

Fire officials said firefighters responded to A Plus Auto Services at 3350 Jefferson Boulevard just after midnight.

When they arrived, they found that a fire had ripped the roof off of the auto shop.

The blaze was difficult for firefighters to put out because of the auto shop's proximity to other businesses.

"Yeah, sometimes it can be a difficult situation. You can see the aerial ladder is extending over that sports bar right there. And then we do have power lines here. So those are all hazards we have to be aware of," said Battalion Chief Scott Pfiefer.

He continued, "You can see the hose lines all throughout the streets, so we have to have the traffic blocked, and trying to get apparatus in here can be problematic."

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

December 16, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

