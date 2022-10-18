Wesley Brownlee, suspected Stockton serial killer, to make first court appearance

STOCKTON – The alleged Stockton serial killer is set to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Wesley Brownlee will be arraigned on murder charges. Three of the six murders he's accused of happened within a mile and a half of his Stockton home, two in August and one in July.

The 43-year-old Brownlee does have a criminal history, but it appears to be non-violent. Records indicate he had a misdemeanor DUI in 2009 and a felony possession of cocaine in 2017.

There are also several traffic infractions. In 2017, he was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device in Nevada. And in 2019, he was charged for failure to stop at a port of entry in Arizona.

There were two other traffic citations in 2021 and 2022.

Records reveal Brownlee also recently formed a single-member LLC. called "Solid Blue Transport" incorporated in Indiana, with the principal office address listed as Brownlee's home in Stockton.

Brownlee's court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.