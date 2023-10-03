California elementary teacher arrested after allegedly driving to school, teaching class drunk

LIVE OAK – A second-grade teacher in Northern California has been arrested on allegations that she drove to work and was teaching class drunk.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says, Monday morning, they got a report that a staff member at Nuestro Elementary School in Live Oak appeared to be under the influence.

Deputies soon showed up at the school and encountered Wendy Munson-Swartz, who was in the middle of teaching her second-grade class. Deputies noted signs and symptoms of Munson-Swartz being under the influence.

Video footage revealed that Munson-Swartz had driven to school; she failed a sobriety test, deputies say.

Munson-Swartz has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and is also facing charges of child endangerment for actively teaching her class while allegedly intoxicated.

Wendy Munson-Swartz's booking photo. Sutter County Sheriff's Office

A letter about the incident has been sent to Nuestro Elementary families.

"While we are limited in what we can share as this is both a personnel matter and a matter being investigated by law enforcement, what we can confirm is that a long-term substitute will be in the classroom until further notice," wrote Superintendent Dr. Baljinder Dhillon.

The sheriff's office says, two hours after deputies first contacted her, they found the teacher's blood-alcohol level was still over twice the legal limit.

Live Oak is a community in Sutter County about 50 miles north of Sacramento.