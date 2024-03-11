Weezer announces new tour to celebrate 30th anniversary of debut album; Sacramento date set for October
SACRAMENTO - Weezer is going on tour this year, and Sacramento will be one of the final stops.
Rivers Cuomo and Co. announced their "Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour" on Monday.
It will be a 30th anniversary celebration of the band's debut album "Weezer," which is also known as the "Blue Album." Weezer plans on playing the album in full during the tour, throwing in other popular songs along the way.
The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are scheduled supporting acts for the new tour.
Sacramento has a date with Weezer on Oct. 8 at the Golden 1 Center - just a couple of days before the start of the Aftershock Festival.
Presale tickets for the show start on March 13, with the general onsale beginning March 15.
The full list of tour dates is below:
Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Scotiabank Arena
Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena
Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena
Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome