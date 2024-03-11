Weezer announces new tour to celebrate 30th anniversary of debut album; Sacramento date set for October

SACRAMENTO - Weezer is going on tour this year, and Sacramento will be one of the final stops.

Rivers Cuomo and Co. announced their "Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour" on Monday.

It will be a 30th anniversary celebration of the band's debut album "Weezer," which is also known as the "Blue Album." Weezer plans on playing the album in full during the tour, throwing in other popular songs along the way.

The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are scheduled supporting acts for the new tour.

Sacramento has a date with Weezer on Oct. 8 at the Golden 1 Center - just a couple of days before the start of the Aftershock Festival.

Presale tickets for the show start on March 13, with the general onsale beginning March 15.

The full list of tour dates is below:

Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Scotiabank Arena

Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena

Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Oct 5, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena

Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome

