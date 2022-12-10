Weekend storm cancels holiday events around the region

SACRAMENTO — Many outdoor events are being impacted by this week's wet weather

The weekend storm, in particular, is dimming some holiday celebrations. The Imaginarium light display at Cal Expo is canceled Saturday all because of the heavy rain and winds being forecasted.

Sacramento's annual Santa parade around the California State Capitol was also supposed to take place rain or shine, but organizers scrubbed it due to the storm.

Crews that respond to storm damage are bracing for a busy weekend.

"We actually start 12-hour shifts," said Nelson Azevedo with a City of Sacramento storm drain crew.

"I'd say we try to almost double our staff, have as many crews available as possible," said Josef Holguin of Tree Services Sacramento.

Holguin said their crews respond to all kinds of damage when winter weather hits.

"A lot of them are large limb failures. A lot of times on cars, on houses, across electrical wires, full trees will come down," he said.

Holguin said there's still a lot of leaves left on trees that will come down, which can clog storm drains.

Sacramento city crews have been out ahead of the storm trying to reduce the threat of street flooding.

"We're basically just jetting and vacuuming all our lines to make sure they're clear, no debris in them in preparation of the storm so it doesn't cause any blockages or flooded streets," Azevedo said.

Utilities like SMUD say they are ready to respond if power is knocked out.

Christmas parades in Manteca, Olivehurst and Yuba City have also been canceled this weekend.